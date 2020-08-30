Want to withdraw money from PF account in just 2 minutes? Here's how you can do this

Do you want to withdraw money from your Provident Fund (PF) account without any hassle and in quick time? When it comes to PF, there is no denying the fact that the most searched query on the internet is how to withdraw money from PF account online. The number of such search has increased many time since the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, the good news is that you can withdraw money from your PF account in two minutes and all you need is a smartphone and an internet connection. It is to be noted that there are two ways to withdraw money from PF account and here's is how you can use the UMANG app to do this.

1. First of all, download the UMANG app on your mobile. All EPFO (Employees' Provident Fund Organization) members can use this app.

2. Open the app and search for EPFO.

3. Choose the option that says 'Employee Centric'.

4. Select the 'Raise Claim' option.

5. After this, you enter your EPF UAN number. If you do not know for UAN number, ask for it from your company.

6. On submitting the UAN number, you will get a One-Time-Password on your registered mobile number. Enter it.

7. After that, select withdrawal type and enter the amount. Press submit.

8. You will get a Claim Reference Number (CRN), you have to keep it safe somewhere.

9. With the help of CRN, you can check the status of your claim.

10. Money from your PF account will be transferred to your bank account in 10 working days.

Notably, to withdraw money from PF account, your KYC must be completed. Link UAN number to Aadhaar, UMANG app should link to Aadhaar. UMANG app is also used for many other services like income tax filing, gas cylinder booking, passport service, PM Awas Yojana, PAN card etc.