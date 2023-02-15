West Bengal State Budget 2023-24: Govt Extends Stamp Duty Rebate for Home Buyers till Sep 30

New Delhi: West Bengal government has announced to extend stamp duty rebate for home buyers till 30 September in the state budget 2023-24. The Bengal Finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya announced the huge relief today while presenting the state budget. Stamp Duty is a tax that is put on single property pruchases or documents. Before a document could be used lawfully, a physical revenue stamp had to be affixed to it or imprinted on it to demonstrate that stamp duty had been paid.

The Bengal government also announced in the budget to increase the Dearness Allowance (DA) hike by 3%. Earlier, the West Bengal government incresed dearness allowance of employees and pensioners at 34%. Employees protested that is 35% lesser than paid by the central government. West Bengal government is presenting the state budget 2023-24 on Wednesday.

Bengal government employees had been protesting for DA hike for the last few months. It will give a huge relief to employees and pensioners.

Other annoucements by Bengal government in the budget 2023-24:

Bengal governmet announced Rs 350-Cr startup fund to extend up to Rs 5 lakh each to young entreprenuers.

12000-km of rural roads to be constructed at a cost of Rs 3000 crore, including maintenance in the ‘Rasta Shree’ Project.

Government announced Agricultural income tax on Tea Garden for 2023-24 and 2024-25 to be waived.