WFH but no WFH! THIS Meta employee hires cruise ship for Rs 2.4 crore for travelling the world while working
- The employee of Meta has rented a condo on a deluxe cruise ship.
- Austin Wells is an employee of Meta's Reality Labs.
- Austin signed a 12-year lease.
New Delhi: Work from home (WFH) is no longer a novel concept. In recent days in the UK, another choice was also available i.e work from a bar (WFP). But this story may add some novelty to these work trends. An employee of Meta has rented a condo on a deluxe cruise ship so he may work remotely while travelling the globe. An employee of Meta's Reality Labs named Austin Wells signed a 12-year lease for a residence aboard the massive cruise liner MV Narrative, which has over 500 private rooms and apartments.
Wells said he was eager to go to new places while keeping up a schedule during a video conversation with CNBC earlier this month. The fact that I don't have to change my everyday routine in order to travel the world is what most fascinates me, he remarked. (Also Read: Year-end 2022:- THESE are the top 5 tech developments this year)
I'm moving away from the traditional vacation process, in which one packs a suitcase, boards a plane, and rents a room. Instead, Wells said, "my condo, my gym, my physicians and dentists, and all of my grocery stores now traverse the world with me. (Also Read: BUMPER RETURN business idea! Post Office offering scheme to earn upto Rs 80,000/month by just investing Rs 5000 once)
The employee of Meta paid $300,000 (about Rs 2.4 crore) for a 12-year lease on a starter home on MV Narrative. There are 11 different types of houses on the cruise ship, with the most opulent, the "Global," being 1,970 square feet and including four bedrooms, a dining space, two baths, and a balcony.
Wells will receive a 237 square foot space with a folding bed, pantry, and shower in the more basic "Discover" apartment. While the ship travels across the world, he intends to settle there for at least three years. The co-working facility, gym, spa, emergency services, and 24-hour room service are all included in his contract.
