New Delhi: PF subscribers must note that the last date of linking of Aadhaar card with PF account is September 1. After that period, if you fail to link both your UAN with Aadhar, then a lot of EPF benefits may be curtailed for you.

Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) had couple of months ago deferred its order on linking of Aadhaar card with PF account till September 1, 2021.

What happens if you fail to link Aadhaar with PF from September 1?

Earlier, the EPFO had set the deadline of June 1, 2021. The retirement fund body had mandated filing of PF returns with Aadhaar-verified universal account numbers (UAN). With the latest order in place, now employers will have more time in hand to link their employees Aadhaar number with PF accounts or UAN. The date of implementation for filing ECR (electronic challan cum receipt or PF return) with Aadhaar verified UANs has been extended to September 1, 2021, showed an office order issued by the EPFO.

The EPFO ​​has implemented new rules under section 142 of the Social Security Code 2020. The regulatory body has clearly instructed the employers that from June 1, if a PF account is not linked to Aadhaar or UAN is not Aadhaar verified, then its ECR-Electronic Challan cum Return will not be filled. This means, though employees can see their own PF account contribution, they will not be able to get the employer's share.

The EPF benefits include facilities like taking COVID-19 advance, PF insurance benefits to name a few.

How to link EPF account with Aadhaar

Login to your EPF account at the unified member portal

Click on the “KYC” option in the “Manage” section

You can select the details (PAN, Bank Account, Aadhar etc) which you want to link with UAN

Fill in the requisite fields

Now click on the “Save” option