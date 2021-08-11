हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
PF

How to change name in PF account after marriage – Step by step process explained here

New Delhi: It is a very common phenomenon in the country that the womenfolk change their surname after their marriage. And once they change their surname, they also need to update it or replace their maiden name from various official documents –one being their PF accounts. A correct name helps in hassle free withdrawal and transfer of funds.

In order to solve problem of people who could have given incorrect name, or for people who want to update their surname after marriage, the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation's (EPFO) has in place a facility to change name or update name.

The retirement fund body has made a provision for change the name of EPF members in the application software. Members who wish to get their name to be changed in the EPF Database can apply for the same through their employer along with supporting documents.

Meanwhile, for people who want to change name in PF account after marriage, the process is very easy if the update has been made to Aadhar data.

Here is a step by step guide on how to change name/surname in PF account after marriage

* PF Member can apply name change process online or offline.

* The employer will digitally approve the request.

* The correction request i.e, joint request, can be submitted online or offline along with a copy of the marriage certificate or such other documents which can prove that only the name of the member has changed from before marriage.

* Documents like school records containing Father's name and Date of birth or PAN taken before marriage etc. are a useful to show that only name has changed after marriage.

Online process to change name in UAN

* Once all the process is ready, visit UAN Portal.

* Login in with your ID and Password.

* Click on "Manage"

* Now Click on "Modify Basic Details"

* Enter the name/surname you want to update in the UAN.

* Click on “Update”.

It is to be noted that a correct and updated copy of your Aadhaar card that depicts your correct name/surname must be done first. You will be able to update the name on EPFO portal using the relevant KYC services.

