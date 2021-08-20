EPFO’s big update on PF Nomination, check easy steps to file EPF/EPS nomination digitally else you may risk your money

New Delhi: In an important update for all salaried classes, retirement fund body Employees' Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) has advised that the PF subscribers should file their e-Nomination so as to assure social security to the family of the account holder.

EPFO has recently tweeted, Members should file e-Nomination today to provide Social Security to their families."

You can follow these easy steps to file EPF/EPS nomination digitally.

- Visit EPFO website

- Go to Services

- For Employees

- Click Member UAN/Online Service

- Now, log in with your UAN and Password

- Select E-Nomination under "Manage Tab"

- Click "Yes" to update family declaration

- Click "Add Family Details". You can add more than one nominee also.

- Click "Nomination Details" to declare total amount of share

- Click "Save EPF Nomination"

- Click esign to generate OTP

- Submit OTP sent to your registered mobile number linked with Aadhdaar

- Your e-Nomination will thus be registered with EPFO

Also note that after e-Nominaton, no further physical document will be required. EPFO has started the facility of e-nomination for its PF subscribers. After this information like name of the nominee, date of birth will be updated online.