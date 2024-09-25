Advertisement
BLUE AADHAR CARD

What Is Blue Aadhaar Card? Find Out How To Apply & More Details

Currently, Aadhaar cards are offered in two different categories to meet the needs of various demographics. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anupama Jha|Last Updated: Sep 25, 2024, 04:31 PM IST|Source: Bureau
What Is Blue Aadhaar Card? Find Out How To Apply & More Details File Photo

New Delhi: Aadhar has become an essential KYC document in India. It plays a crucial role in accessing government subsidies and various welfare schemes. Beyond its significance in the public sector, Aadhar is widely recognised as a key identity proof across multiple industries. It contains important personal details such as the holder's full name, permanent address, and date of birth, all linked to a unique 12-digit number issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI).

Currently, Aadhaar cards are offered in two different categories to meet the needs of various demographics. The first is the standard Aadhaar card which is issued to adults. The second category is specifically for children under the age of 5, known as the 'Baal Aadhaar.'

What is a Blue Aadhaar Card?

The Blue Aadhar card also known as the Baal Aadhar Card is a special identification card designed for children aged 5 and under. Similar to regular Aadhar card, it is linked to a unique 12-digit identification number and contain the child’s biometric and demographic information.

Is biometric data necessary?

Unlike adults, children do not need to provide biometric data to obtain a Baal Aadhar card. The child's Unique Identification Number (UID) is created using their demographic information and a facial photograph. It is linked to their parents’ UID. However, the child must update their biometric data—including fingerprints, iris scan, and facial photographs—when they turn five and again at 15. If these updates are not made, the card will become invalid.

What documents are needed to apply for a Baal Aadhaar Card?

The Baal Aadhar Card is a valuable document that can provide various benefits. To apply be sure to have the following documents ready:

- The parent’s Aadhar card

- Child’s birth certificate

- Proof of parent’s address (such as a ration card or electricity bill)

- Two passport size photographs of child

Having these documents ready will make it simple to follow the steps for a smooth application process for your child's Blue Aadhaar Card.

How to Register for the Blue Aadhaar: A Step-by-Step Guide:

- Prepare Important Documents: Bring your Aadhaar card, proof of address, and the child's birth certificate.

- Link Aadhaar Details: Provide your Aadhaar details, as they will be linked to your child's UID.

- Photograph Only: A photograph of your child will be taken; no biometric data is required.

- Document Verification: The verification process for your documents will begin.

- Receive Confirmation: You'll receive a message on your registered mobile number once the process is complete.

- Collect Acknowledgement Slip: Make sure to collect the acknowledgement slip for your records.

- Receive Blue Aadhaar Card: Your child’s Blue Aadhaar Card will be issued within 60 days of verification.

