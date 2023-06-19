Employees Deposit Linked Insurance Scheme: Features, Eligibility And Steps To Claim

Employees Deposit Linked Insurance Scheme: Features, Eligibility And Steps To ClaimAn insurance cover provided by the Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO), EDLI, or Employees’ Deposit Linked Insurance Scheme is an efficient social security scheme that helps to cover EPF members with a life insurance cover in tandem with EPF and Employees Pension Scheme (EPS). As a part of the scheme, nominees of EPF members are eligible to receive a lump sum amount of insurance payment, if any accident during active service results in the member's death. While the nominees or legal heir of an active EPFO member is eligible to receive a payment of up to Rs 7 lakh through the scheme, organizations covered under EPF and Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952 will automatically get enrolled for EDLI.

Scroll down to read more about the scheme and how to claim insurance coverage in case of death during the service period.

About Employees Deposit Linked Insurance Scheme

Established in 1976, the EDLI scheme has been prepared to provide insurance benefits to active EPFO members. The main objective of EPFO is to ensure that the member's families receive financial help in case of the individual's death. With no specific exclusions in the plan, the insurance plan will be based on the pay earned in the past 12 months of employment, prior to the member's death.

EDLI eligibility

1. Family members of the EPFO member are eligible for being nominated under the EPF Scheme.

2. In case of the absence of a nomination, all family members except for major sons, and married granddaughters are eligible.

3. In case of no family and also no nomination, the legal heir is eligible.

4. Guardian of a minor nominee, family member, or legal heir is eligible.

Documents for EDLI claiming

1. Death certificate of the EPF member.

2. Birth certificate of the claimant.

3. Bank Account Proof (cancelled cheque/passbook) of the claimant.

4. Aadhaar details of the beneficiary.

5. Photograph of the claimant

How to claim EDLI?

1. Visit the official EPF portal at https://unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in/memberinterface/.

2. Search for the 'Death claim submission by beneficiary' link.

3. Click on the link and a new page will open on the screen seeking details of the nominee.

4. Input necessary details like beneficiary's Universal Account Number (UAN), Aadhaar number, name, date of birth, and captcha code.

5. After entering the details, click on 'Authorised Pin' for OTP generation.

6. After putting in the PIN, you can file a death claim with EPFO.