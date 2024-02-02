What Is Lakhpati Didi Scheme? Documents Required For Lakhpati Didi Scheme

New Delhi: Although Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had no sops for the salaried class in her Interim Budget 2024, she did have women in focus for the Budget. Nirmala Sitharaman announced that the government has enhanced the target of 'Lakhpati Didis'. In her interim budget on Thursday, the FM announced the government's decision to enhance the target of 'Lakhpati Didis'.

FM said, "83 lakh SHGs with nine crore women are transforming rural socio-economic landscape with empowerment and self-reliance. Their success has assisted nearly 1 crore women to become lakhpati didi already. Buoyed by the success, it has been decided to enhance the target of lakhpati didi from 2 crore to 3 crore."

What Is Lakhpati Didi Scheme?

The ‘Lakhpati Didi’ scheme was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Independence Day speech last year. He had announced that the government would provide skill development training to 20 million women in villages across the country.

The Lakhpati Didi Scheme is a central government a skill development program launched last year to cater to women to make them financially independent. The program intends to give a lift to women by giving them economic assistance, sustain entrepreneurship and raise their financial position.

PM Narendra Modi, during the launch of the scheme, said that the government would offer several skills training opportunities to women self-help groups. In addition, the government will provide financial help to all these women groups to become entrepreneurs and eventually become lakhpatis, he said.

Documents required for Lakhpati Didi Scheme

- Aadhar card

- PAN card

- Bank account details

- Income certificate

- Ration card

As part of the yojana, each SHG household can take up several livelihood activities to generate a sustainable income of Rs 1 lakh every year by setting up micro-enterprises in their villages.

Women will be made self-reliant by giving them technical skills like making LED bulbs, plumbing, drone repairing, etc.

Women who want to avail the benefits of the scheme can join the various self-help groups. They can also contact their nearest Anganwadi centre to know more about the training.