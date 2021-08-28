What is Vishing? Here’s how to protect your money from fraudsters

Have you heard about Vishing before? Vishing is something that is done by a fraudster to extract sensitive and personal details from you over a phone call. These details include user id, login and transaction password, OTP (One time password), URN (Unique registration number), Card PIN, Grid card values, CVV, or any personal parameters such as date of birth, mother's maiden name.

These scammers pose as bankers and trick people by calling them to divulge out personal and financial details over the call. After taking these details, they use it to conduct fraudulent activities on your account without your permission leading to financial loss.

The fraudster camouflages by posing like a banker and calls people for personal details’ user id, login & transaction password, OTP (One time password), URN (Unique registration number), Card PIN, Grid card values, CVV, or any personal parameters such as date of birth, mother's maiden name.

It is important to note that any suspicious calls can be put to test after you ask the person about the basic details like first and last name (although it is unsafe to rely on this alone as a sign that the call is legitimate). If you receive such a call, report it to your bank.

Notably, it is advisable to not call and leave any personal or account details on any telephone system which you are directed to by a telephone message or from a telephone number given in a phone message, an e-mail or an SMS especially if it is regarding possible security issues with your credit card or bank account.

After you see a telephone number, you should first call the phone number to check whether it is on the back of your credit card or on your bank statement.

