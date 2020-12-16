WhatsApp Pay now live with SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank: Here's how to do payment on Android, iOS

New Delhi: WhatsApp Pay on Wednesday announced that it is now live with State Bank of India, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank for Indian users.

WhatsApp can expand its UPI user base in a graded manner starting with a maximum registered user base of 20 million, wrote news agency IANS. "UPI is a transformative service and we jointly have the opportunity to bring the benefits of our digital economy and financial inclusion to a large number of users who have not had full access to them before," Abhijit Bose, Head of WhatsApp, India, said during the Facebook 'Fuel for India' virtual event, IANS quoted.

On November 6, Whatsapp had announced that people across India will be able to send money through WhatsApp.

"This secure payments experience makes transferring money just as easy as sending a message. People can safely send money to a family member or share the cost of goods from a distance without having to exchange cash in person or going to a local bank," the instant messaging app said.

WhatsApp has designed the payments feature in partnership with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) using the Unified Payment Interface (UPI), an India-first, real-time payment system that enables transactions with over 160 supported banks.

"We’re excited to join India’s campaign to increase the ease and use of digital payments, which is helping expand financial inclusion in India," WhatsApp added.

For both Android and iPhone, you can send money after you've added your bank account to WhatsApp.

How to send WhatsApp money via Android

Open the chat with whom you'd like to send money.

Now tap Attach, then select Payment.

Tap Continue to verify your debit card information.

Enter the last 6 digits of your debit card number.

Provide expiration date, tap Done.

Now set Up UPI PIN.

You will get an OTP (One Time Password) that may be pre-filled.

If not, you will get an SMS containing the OTP on phone.

Type the OTP under ENTER OTP.

To send another OTP to your phone, tap Resend OTP.

Create a UPI (Unified Payment Interface) PIN (Personal Identification Number).

Now enter it under SETUP UPI PIN and tap Submit.

Once UPI Setup is complete, tap Done.

Open the chat with whom you'd like to send money.

Tap Attach and then Payment.

Enter the amount you'd like to send.

Enter a description for the payment and tap Send.

How to send WhatsApp money via iphone

Open the chat with whom you'd like to send money.

Tap Attach > Payment.

Tap Continue to verify your debit card information.

Enter the last 6 digits of your debit card number and expiration date.

Tap Next > Set Up UPI PIN.

An SMS containing an OTP (One Time Password) will be sent to your phone.

Type the OTP under ENTER OTP.

To send another OTP to your phone, tap Resend OTP.

Create a UPI (Unified Payment Interface) PIN (Personal Identification Number) and enter it under ENTER NEW UPI PIN and tap Submit.

Re-enter the new UPI PIN under CONFIRM NEW UPI PIN and tap Submit.

Once UPI Setup is complete, tap Done.

Open the chat with whom you'd like to send money.

Tap Attach and Payment.

Enter the amount you'd like to send.

Enter a description for the payment and tap Send.

What are the pre-requisite to send money on WhatsApp in India?

To send money on WhatsApp in India, it’s necessary to have a bank account and debit card in India. WhatsApp sends instructions to banks, also known as payment service providers, that initiate the transfer of money via UPI between sender and receiver bank accounts.