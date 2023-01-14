Which are 4 states to restore old pension scheme (OPS) for their employees?

New Delhi: Himachal Pradesh has announced to restore the old pension scheme (OPS) for 1.36 lakh employees. The state joins the league of states which have opted for the old penison scheme (OPS) instead of new pension scheme (NPS). The development came after Himachal Pradesh government’s cabinet led by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday decided to roll out OPS in the state. However, employees will have the option to choose between OPS and NPS. Congress had promised to restore to old pension scheme (OPS) in the manifesto during the elections.

Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Punjab are others states where the Old pension scheme (OPS) have rolled out by the state governments for their government employees. Chattisgarh and Rajasthan both have been led by Congress.

Chhattisgarh govt asks employees to choose between OPS and NPS

Chhattisgarh government has announced to give all government employees an option to choose between the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) and the New Pension Scheme (NPS). The state government has also stated that all government employees who are appointed after April 2022 will fall under the old pension scheme.

Rajasthan govt reverts to OPS

Earlier, Rajasthan govt had announced to return to old pension scheme restrospectively from April 1, 2023. The state chief minister Ashok Gehlot said that the state had successfully implemented the Old Pension scheme (OPS) for the employees. Gehlot even asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to implement the scheme in the whole country.

Punjab Govt gives nod for OPS

Last year in November, the AAP government approved the implementation of the Old pension scheme (OPS). The step would benefit more than 1.75 lakh government employees and pensioners.