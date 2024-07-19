'Who Pays For My Loss?': Technical Glitch In Share.Market App? Investors Panic On Social Media

New Delhi: The social media is inundated with Tweets on the probable 'crashing of Share.Market App' that seems to have sent the users of the app into a frenzy.

From what appears based on social media reaction, there is an error in Share.Market App, that has led many users tagging the company on X (formerly Twitter), asking to intervene.

'Share.market app, site not working not able to close positions orders placed any orders , My positions in profit right now , who pays for loss," commented users.

Acknowledging the issue, the company officially tweeted, "On account of technical issues, you may be unable to execute trades or view your positions & holdings. We are working to fix this on priority".

Echoing the thoughts, several other users chipped in, voicing the same concern.

@SharedotMktCare I'm getting a 429 Too Many Requests error and can't access my holdings. This is really frustrating. Fix it ASAP!https://t.co/IARi8wKVr7 by @PhonePe @PhonePeSupport — Arshahdul Ahmed (@Arshahdul_Ahmed) July 19, 2024

@PhonePe your share market app is down ??? — Gaurav Mehta (@GauravM17116232) July 19, 2024

From 11 am till now it's not working..and i can't sell my options.this need to be taken seriously #SEBI #share.market pic.twitter.com/iHz5JQyY5e — akmahata92 (@akmahata92) July 19, 2024

@PhonePe what is this on your https://t.co/jsq2omRw4r plateform. Unable to exit. — sunil kumar (@3490sssunil) July 19, 2024

From last 30 minutes i am trying to square off my position on Phonepe backed https://t.co/lO4QaqOAXh app but there is glitch. No data showing. Who will be responsible for my loss. #phonepe #sebi #nse #stockmarket #share.market #sharedotmarket @sebi @SharedotMarket — Dilawar khan (@Dilawar03640813) July 19, 2024

