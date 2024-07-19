Advertisement
'Who Pays For My Loss?': Technical Glitch In Share.Market App? Investors Panic On Social Media

Several investors/app users have taken to Twitter to highlight the probable Share.Market App crash, that is not allowing them to place order, square off.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Jul 19, 2024, 11:58 AM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: The social media is inundated with Tweets on the probable 'crashing of Share.Market App' that seems to have sent the users of the app into a frenzy.

From what appears based on social media reaction, there is an error in Share.Market App, that has led many users tagging the company on X (formerly Twitter), asking to intervene.

'Share.market app, site not working not able to close positions orders placed any orders , My positions in profit right now , who pays for loss," commented users.

Acknowledging the issue, the company officially tweeted, "On account of technical issues, you may be unable to execute trades or view your positions & holdings. We are working to fix this on priority".

Echoing the thoughts, several other users chipped in, voicing the same concern.

