Will govt remove image of Mahatma Gandhi from Indian Currency notes? Finance Ministry says THIS on Indian Rupee

New Delhi: The Ministry of Finance has reiterated RBI’s stand clarifying that there is no proposal for changes to the existing currency and banknotes.

Congress member Anto Antony had asked whether the government has received any request/representation to include more images (including the images of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha) in Indian currency notes.

The Ministry of Finance responded in the affirmative that several requests have been received for inclusion of images of freedom fighters, eminent personalities, Gods and Goddesses, animals, etc. on Indian banknotes.

The Ministry also added that there is no plan by the Government to remove the image of the Father of the Nation – Mahatma Gandhi from Indian Currency notes.

It added, “…several requests/ suggestions have been received regarding images on currency notes. RBI issued a press release dated June 06, 2022 in this regard clarifying that there is no proposal for changes to the existing currency and banknotes.”