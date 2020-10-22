Worried about home loan? 10 banks offering great home loan interest rates

New Delhi: Owing your dream home could come another step closer this festive season as home loan interest rates have been revised by many banks.

This festive season, several banks have made a beeline offering various concessions on the home loan schemes. These range from reduction in interest rates, waiving of processing fee, additional benefits for woman borrowers to name a few.

India’s largest lender SBI has come up with a host of offers in its home loan scheme that promises all the above benefits. However, for some reason, if you can’t avail SBI’s home loan offers, here are a list of 10 banks, which promises lucrative offers on home loan.

Union Bank of India

Union Bank of India is offering home loans at 6.70 percent and going upto 7.15 percent. The bank also charges a total processing fee of 0.50 on the loan, not exceeding Rs 15,000. Click the bank’s website for more details.



Bank of India

Bank of India offers loan at 6.85 percent interest, going upto 7.15 percent while the processing fee charged by the bank is 0.25 percent on the loan amount. The processing fee thus ranges between Rs 1,500 and Rs 20,000. Click the bank’s website for more details.



Central bank of India

Central bank of India offers loan at 6.85 percent interest, going upto 7.30 percent. The bank charges processing fee of 0.50 percent which has been capped at Rs 20,000 for the maximum limit. Click the bank’s website for more details.



Canara bank

Canara bank offers home loan at 6.90 percent interest, going upto 8.90 percent. The bank charges processing fee of 0.50 on total loan amount which is capped at Rs 10,000 for the upper limit. Click the bank’s website for more details.

Punjab & Sind Bank

Punjab & Sind Bank offers loan rate at 6.90 percent, going upto 7.25 percent. The good thing about this bank is that it does not charge you for processing fee and inspection charges. Click the bank’s website for more details.

HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank offers home loan at 6.90 percent. The private lender charges 0.5 percent of the loan amount as processing fees however, the fees is capped at maximum of Rs 3,000. Click the bank’s website for more details.

ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank offers home loans at 6.95 percent, going upto 7.95 percent. The private lender charges 0.5 percent of the loan amount as processing fees. Click the bank’s website for more details.



Kotak Mahindra Bank

Kotak Mahindra Bank offers home loan at 7 percent interest. The bank also offers additional discount to woman borrowers. Click the bank’s website for more details.

Axis Bank

Axis Bank offers home loan at 6.90 percent interest rate. Click the bank’s website for more details.

Bank of Baroda

Bank of Baroda is offering a good deal to customers who are transferring their home loan account to the bank. It is offering a discount of 0.25 percent on its current home loan interest. Click the bank’s website for more details.