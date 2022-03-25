हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
State Bank of India

Yeh Wrong Number Hai, says SBI! Never Scan QR Code to receive money

New Delhi: Online payment or mobile payments have their own perks and risks. One one hand, while such mode of payments fulfil the aim of Digital India, on the other hand if the users are not aware they might end up losing money instead.

Educating the customers on online transaction through QR mechanism, State Bank of India has said that one should Never Scan QR Code to receive money.

SBI has tweeted, " Scan QR Code and receive money? #YehWrongNumberHai. Beware of QR code scam! Think before you scan, do not scan unknown, unverified QR codes. Stay Alert and Stay #SafeWithSBI!"

It is to be noted that QR code is always used for making payments and not for recieving payments. Hence, if ever you get a message or mail to scan the QR code so as to receive payment, then do not proceed for such a scam. You may end up with a rather empty wallet.

QR codes are two-dimensional machine-readable barcodes, which are increasingly used to facilitate mobile payments at the point-of-sale. QR codes can store a large amount of information. Japanese company, Denso Wave, invented the QR code in the 1990s.In India, QR Code Payment Systems broadly support three different types of QR code payments -- Bharat QR, UPI QR, and Proprietary QR.

