YES BANK discontinuing subscription based SMS balance alert facility for customers from 01 December 2022

YES bank however said that customers can use online facilities such as YES Mobile, YES Online, YES Robot to know their balance anytime, anywhere.

Last Updated: Nov 29, 2022, 10:05 AM IST

New Delhi: In an important communication with regards to the subscription based SMS Balance Alert Facility, private sector lender YES BANK has said that it is going to discontinue the balance alert facility through SMS with effect from December 01, 2022.

YES BANK said that it has extended SMS alert facility through which you receive all alerts mandated by the regulator. Apart from these mandatory alerts, YES BANK also provides a subscription based SMS alert facility which enables customers to receive additional alerts such as Debit / Credit alerts even for transactions without any threshold, alerts for Salary Credits, account balance alert at frequencies such as Daily/Bi-Weekly/Weekly/Fortnightly, etc.

The bank is now going to discontinue with this facility.

"We would like to inform that we are discontinuing the balance alert facility through SMS with effect from Dec 01, 2022. In case you have subscribed to the SMS Alert package and have been receiving the balance alert through SMS as a part of this package, the same will be discontinued. You will still continue to receive all other SMS alerts basis your existing subscriptions," said a YES Bank message.

The bank however said that customers can use online facilities such as YES Mobile, YES Online, YES Robot to know their balance anytime, anywhere.

The bank allows customers the facility to customize SMS alerts received through YES Online facility and register/modify the SMS alerts subscription by following the below steps:

Step 1 : Log in to YES Online with your Customer ID and Password
Step 2 : Click on "MENU" on the top left hand corner of the page.
Step 3 : Click on "Manage Profile" and then on “Alerts”
Step 4 : Select the account type for which you wish to modify , register , or de-register the alerts.
Step 5 : Select the type of alerts, you want to make changes
Step 6 : Once the alerts are selected click on save

