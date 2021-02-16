Your digital transactions to be more secured, govt to tighten noose around tele financial frauds and pesky calls

New Delhi: In a bid to crack down on tele financial frauds and pesky calls, Union Minister for Electronics & Information Technology, Communications and Law & Justice, Ravi Shankar Prasad chaired a high level meeting.

The objective of the government is to address the rising concern and irritation of consumers over Unsolicited Messages on mobile phones, repeated harassment through SMS, promising fraudulent loan transactions and above all make digital transaction safe and secure.

In the meeting, Minister of Communication directed the officials to take strict action against erring telemarketers and individuals involved in harassment of telecom subscribers. The method of harassment includes unsolicited commercial messages or calls. Further, the Minster observed that telecom resources are also being used to carry out financial frauds and dupe the common man of his hard-earned money.Clear directions were issued to the officials to take strict and tangible action to stop such activities immediately.

Officials pointed out that even the subscribers registered in Do-Not Disturb (DND) service continue to receive commercial communication from Registered Tele-Marketers (RTMs) and further Unregistered Tele-Marketers (UTMs) are also sending commercial communication to the subscribers.

Minister of Communication directed the officials of DoT to conduct a meeting with Telecom Service Providers (TSPs) and Tele-Marketers to apprise them of the seriousness of the issue and to ensure the compliance of laid down rules and procedures in this regard. In case of any violation, it was proposed to impose Financial penalty against the tele-marketers including disconnection of resources in case of repetitive violations.

It was decided that for effective handling of Unsolicited Commercial Communication (UCC)and also the financial frauds being done through misuse of telecom resources,a web/ mobile application and SMS based system shall be developed for redressal mechanism. This will enable telecom subscribers to lodge their complaints related to matters involving UCC.

The officials apprised Minister that for UCC and financial fraud related complaints, time is of utmost essence and a quick time bound action will help in reducing such menace. Accordingly, a Nodal agency, named as Digital Intelligence Unit (DIU)will be setup. The main function of DIU will be tocoordinate with various LEAs, Financial Institutions and telecom service providers in investigating any fraudulent activity involving telecom resources. At License Service Area level, Telecom Analytics for Fraud Management and Consumer Protection (TAFCOP) systemwill also be created.

The above system willstrengthen the trust of people in the digital ecosystem and willmake financial digital transactions primarily through mobile more secure and reliable,which will result in promotion of Digital India.