Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2782618https://zeenews.india.com/personal-finance/zomato-rolls-out-new-service-facility-across-7-cities-including-delhi-ncr-check-price-for-minimum-order-2782618.html
NewsBusinessPersonal Finance
ZOMATO

Zomato Rolls Out New Service Facility Across 7 Cities Including Delhi NCR; Check Price for Minimum Order

Zomato founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal assured that more restaurants and cities are being added to this service, with plans to eventually extend it to all orders. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ankur Mishra|Last Updated: Aug 25, 2024, 11:21 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Zomato Rolls Out New Service Facility Across 7 Cities Including Delhi NCR; Check Price for Minimum Order Image Credit: @deepigoyal/X

New Delhi: Zomato has rolled out a new service that allows users to schedule their food orders up to two days in advance. Initially, the new service will be available across Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Lucknow and Jaipur. Zomato founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal announced this service on social media platforms. 

The CEO Deepinder Goyal stated that the customers will be able to schedule orders above Rs 1,000, at around 13,000 outlets across select cities. It is important to note that all orders would eventually have access to the order scheduling feature in addition to the addition of new restaurants and cities. 

"Plan your meals better by placing an order up to 2 days in advance, and we’ll deliver right on time. For now, scheduling is available for orders above Rs 1,000, at around 13,000 outlets across Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Lucknow and Jaipur", Goyal said in a post. 

CEO Deepinder Goyal assured that more restaurants and cities are being added to this service, with plans to eventually extend it to all orders. This development comes just days after Zomato shut down its Legends intercity delivery service. 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why Pakistan Supreme Court says 'Sorry'?
DNA Video
DNA: Bangladesh government deployed tanks against protesting Hindus?
DNA Video
DNA: Kolkata Doctor Case - Know how dangerous is Sanjay Roy?
DNA Video
DNA: Will NASA be able to bring back Sunita Williams?
DNA Video
DNA: Ground report of atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: CBI can conduct polygraph test of Sandeep Ghosh
DNA Video
DNA: Monkeypox - How much danger is it to India?
DNA Video
DNA: SEBI cannot run away from responsibility - High Court
DNA Video
DNA: Will President's rule be imposed in Bengal?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Zee News special report from ground zero in Bangladesh