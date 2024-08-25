Zomato Rolls Out New Service Facility Across 7 Cities Including Delhi NCR; Check Price for Minimum Order

New Delhi: Zomato has rolled out a new service that allows users to schedule their food orders up to two days in advance. Initially, the new service will be available across Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Lucknow and Jaipur. Zomato founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal announced this service on social media platforms.

The CEO Deepinder Goyal stated that the customers will be able to schedule orders above Rs 1,000, at around 13,000 outlets across select cities. It is important to note that all orders would eventually have access to the order scheduling feature in addition to the addition of new restaurants and cities.

Update: you can now schedule orders on Zomato.



"Plan your meals better by placing an order up to 2 days in advance, and we’ll deliver right on time. For now, scheduling is available for orders above Rs 1,000, at around 13,000 outlets across Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Lucknow and Jaipur", Goyal said in a post.

CEO Deepinder Goyal assured that more restaurants and cities are being added to this service, with plans to eventually extend it to all orders. This development comes just days after Zomato shut down its Legends intercity delivery service.