Pilot accidentally hits hostage alarm, causing lockdown at Amsterdam airport

AMSTERDAM: A pilot accidentally triggered a hijacking/hostage-taking alarm in a plane`s cockpit, causing a major security lockdown on Wednesday at Amsterdam`s Schiphol airport, one of Europe`s busiest.

An investigation is underway to determine what went wrong, Dutch military police said.

"In a plane (set to fly) from Amsterdam to Madrid tonight an alarm was accidentally activated which set off safety protocols at the airport," Spanish-owned Air Europa said.

"There was no cause for alarm. All the passengers were fine and waiting for the flight to take off."

It added, "We are sorry. There was no cause for alarm."