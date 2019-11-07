close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Amsterdam

Pilot accidentally hits hostage alarm, causing lockdown at Amsterdam airport

A pilot accidentally triggered a hijacking/hostage-taking alarm in a plane`s cockpit, causing a major security lockdown on Wednesday at Amsterdam`s Schiphol airport, one of Europe`s busiest.

Pilot accidentally hits hostage alarm, causing lockdown at Amsterdam airport

AMSTERDAM: A pilot accidentally triggered a hijacking/hostage-taking alarm in a plane`s cockpit, causing a major security lockdown on Wednesday at Amsterdam`s Schiphol airport, one of Europe`s busiest.

An investigation is underway to determine what went wrong, Dutch military police said.

"In a plane (set to fly) from Amsterdam to Madrid tonight an alarm was accidentally activated which set off safety protocols at the airport," Spanish-owned Air Europa said. 

Live TV

"There was no cause for alarm. All the passengers were fine and waiting for the flight to take off."

It added, "We are sorry. There was no cause for alarm."

Tags:
AmsterdamSchiphol airportHostage alarmAir Europa
Next
Story

Pakistan did not take sufficient action against terrorist groups: US

Must Watch

PT29M14S

DNA analysis of the increasing risk of cyber attacks