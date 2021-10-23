हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Restaurant on Wheels

After Mumbai's CSMT, 'restaurant on wheels' to be set up at Pune railway stations

Officials informed that they have planned to open it at four places - Baramati, Chinchwad, Akurdi and Miraj.

After Mumbai&#039;s CSMT, &#039;restaurant on wheels&#039; to be set up at Pune railway stations
‘Restaurant on Wheels’ placed at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Railway Station (Photos: Twitter/@Central_Railway)

New Delhi: After Mumbai's iconic Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), a 'restaurant on wheels' is also going to be set up at Pune railway stations. As per officials, the Pune railway division has planned to open it at four places namely Baramati, Chinchwad, Akurdi and Miraj. This will offer a unique experience to diners inside the coach mounted on rails.

"Pune railway division has planned to start the facilities at four places – Baramati, Chinchwad, Akurdi and Miraj. The tender has been floated, once it is finalised it will be taken forward," Manoj Jhawar, Pune railway division spokesperson, was quoted as saying by the Hindustan Times.

Earlier on October 18, the Central Railway (CR) opened 'Restaurant on Wheels' at the CSMT in Mumbai. As per the CR, the restaurant has been made using a discarded rail coach which will become a landmark eating house in this area.

"The restaurant will be a fine-dining place offering a unique experience to diners and will accommodate 40 patrons inside the coach with 10 tables. The interior of the restaurant has been decorated in such a way that passengers, as well as the public, can enjoy the experience of dining in a rail-themed setting," said Shivaji Sutar, Chief PRO, Central Railway.

The restaurant coach mounted on rails is located at the Heritage Gully, opposite platform no 18 at the CSMT, Sutar said, adding the Heritage gully has rail artefacts including narrow-gauge locomotives, parts of old printing press etc.

The 'Restaurant on Wheels' is set up under the "Innovative Ideas" catering policy.

The place offers ample space besides easy connectivity to the suburbs via the Freeway.

Sutar said that cuisine from various regions in India, continental and others will be available. This restaurant will be open for passengers and the general public as well.

The railway has appointed a contractor for running this restaurant at the CSMT, Sutar said, adding the dining rates and the menu will be decided by the licensee as per the market rates approved by the Railways.

Sutar informed that Central Railway was planning to explore the possibility of opening similar restaurants at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Kalyan, Neral, Lonavala and Igatpuri. 

(With PTI inputs)

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Restaurant on WheelsPune railway stationMumbaiCSMTChhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus
Next
Story

Noted theoretical physicist Thanu Padmanabhan died due to cardiac arrest in Pune

Must Watch

PT2M29S

UP CM Yogi to lay the foundation stone of many projects- watch Zee Top 10