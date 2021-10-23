After Mumbai's CSMT, 'restaurant on wheels' to be set up at Pune railway stations

New Delhi: After Mumbai's iconic Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), a 'restaurant on wheels' is also going to be set up at Pune railway stations. As per officials, the Pune railway division has planned to open it at four places namely Baramati, Chinchwad, Akurdi and Miraj. This will offer a unique experience to diners inside the coach mounted on rails.

"Pune railway division has planned to start the facilities at four places – Baramati, Chinchwad, Akurdi and Miraj. The tender has been floated, once it is finalised it will be taken forward," Manoj Jhawar, Pune railway division spokesperson, was quoted as saying by the Hindustan Times.

Earlier on October 18, the Central Railway (CR) opened 'Restaurant on Wheels' at the CSMT in Mumbai. As per the CR, the restaurant has been made using a discarded rail coach which will become a landmark eating house in this area.

Shri Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager, Central Railway inspected the ‘Restaurant on Wheels’ placed near PF no. 18, Heritage Gully, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Railway Station today. This thematic restaurant will provide Exotic cuisine & Delicious meals to the visitors. pic.twitter.com/igo4CUyYgV — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) October 18, 2021

"The restaurant will be a fine-dining place offering a unique experience to diners and will accommodate 40 patrons inside the coach with 10 tables. The interior of the restaurant has been decorated in such a way that passengers, as well as the public, can enjoy the experience of dining in a rail-themed setting," said Shivaji Sutar, Chief PRO, Central Railway.

The restaurant coach mounted on rails is located at the Heritage Gully, opposite platform no 18 at the CSMT, Sutar said, adding the Heritage gully has rail artefacts including narrow-gauge locomotives, parts of old printing press etc.

The 'Restaurant on Wheels' is set up under the "Innovative Ideas" catering policy.

The place offers ample space besides easy connectivity to the suburbs via the Freeway.

Sutar said that cuisine from various regions in India, continental and others will be available. This restaurant will be open for passengers and the general public as well.

The railway has appointed a contractor for running this restaurant at the CSMT, Sutar said, adding the dining rates and the menu will be decided by the licensee as per the market rates approved by the Railways.

Sutar informed that Central Railway was planning to explore the possibility of opening similar restaurants at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Kalyan, Neral, Lonavala and Igatpuri.

