air hostess

Air hostess in Pune alleges rape, assault on man she met on Tinder

The woman is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Air hostess in Pune alleges rape, assault on man she met on Tinder
Representational Image (IANS)

Pune: A 26-year old air hostess in Pune has alleged a man she met on Tinder of raping and assaulting her. As per the recent report, the police has registered a case and has started an investigation.

The FIR has been registered against accused Abhijeet Sitaram Wagh. It has been lodged under Indian Penal Code's (IPC) Sections 376, 376 (2)(m), 325, 328, 366, 385 and 504.

The woman has been admitted to a hospital in Pune and is currently undergoing treatment.

This is to be noted that Tinder is an American geosocial networking and online dating application.

air hostessrapePune
Three more held in Pune's Pimpri Chinchwad Rs 20 cr drug case, total 12 now
