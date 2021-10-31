Aryan Khan drugs case: Another FIR lodged against NCB witness Kiran Gosavi in Pune

New Delhi: Pune Police on Saturday (October 30, 2021) said it has lodged one more case against Kiran Gosavi, an Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) witness in the cruise ship drug bust case involving Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, for threatening victim and conspiracy related sections. Gosavi, who was arrested on Thursday in a 2018 case for allegedly cheating two persons by promising them jobs overseas, has now been booked under sections 420, 409, 506(2), 120(b) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and arms act 3(b).

This, reportedly, is the third case lodged against the NCB witness who is currently in police custody till November 5.

Earlier on Friday, a case against Gosavi was registered with Lashkar police station after three persons filed a complaint, alleging that he duped them of Rs 4 lakh by promising to provide them jobs in Malaysia in 2020. The case was registered under IPC sections 420 (cheating) and 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating).

Gosavi was apparently present when Sameer Wankhade-led NCB team raided a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast on October 2 and arrested Aryan Khan along with others upon alleged drug seizure. His selfie and a video with SRK's son after the raid had then gone viral.

(With agency inputs)

Live TV