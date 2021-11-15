हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Babasaheb Purandare

Babasaheb Purandare, noted historian and Padma Vibhushan awardee, dies in Pune

Balwant Moreshwar Purandare, popularly known as Babasaheb, was admitted to the Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital a couple of days back due to age-related ailments.

Babasaheb Purandare, noted historian and Padma Vibhushan awardee, dies in Pune
File Photo

New Delhi: Noted historian-writer and Padma Vibhushan awardee Babasaheb Purandare on Monday (November 15, 2021) morning died at a private hospital in Pune (Maharashtra).

Balwant Moreshwar Purandare, popularly known as Babasaheb, was admitted to the Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital a couple of days back due to age-related ailments.

According to the Mayor of Pune, Babasaheb Purandare breathed his last at 5:07 AM.

Earlier on Sunday, Dr Dhananjay Kelkar, Medical Director, Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital, had informed that Babasaheb was on a ventilator support.

Purandare has died aged 99. 

He was conferred with Padma Vibhushan, India's second-highest civilian award, in 2019 and the Maharashtra Bhushan award in 2015. He had also penned various books on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and had dedicated his life to history and research.

Babasaheb had also written and directed the play "Jaanta Raja" which reportedly has been performed by over 200 artists and translated and enacted in as many as five languages.

