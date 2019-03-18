IAF aircraft suffers tyre burst at Pune airport, civil flight operations hit

An Indian Air Force aircraft at the Pune's Lohegaon airport suffered a tyre burst on Monday and was stranded for at least an hour before being cleared from the runway.

The aircraft suffered a tyre burst which forced the plane to remain stranded on the runway which resulted in civil flight operations getting affected. Airport director Ajay Kumar confirmed to news agency ANI that the IAF aircraft was stranded on the runway which had affected civil operations. The Pune airport is used for both defence as well as civil flight operations.

The IAF plane was eventually taken off the runway and flight operations resumed soon after.