wall collapse

Pune: 15 dead after wall collapses in Kondhwa; rescue operations underway

At least 15 persons died after a parking lot wall collapsed in Kondhwa area of Pune on Saturday. Rescue operations are currently underway. 

ANI Photo

PUNE: At least 15 persons died after a parking lot wall collapsed in Kondhwa area of Pune on Saturday. Rescue operations are currently underway. 

The wall collapsed around 1:30 am at night. The deceased are all laborers, said sources. 

Major building construction was going on in the area. 

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) pulled out 15 bodies from the debris, said authorities. 

Heavy rains lashed the city, which is likely to hamper the rescue efforts.

This is a developing story (ANI photos)

wall collapse
