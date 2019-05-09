close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Pune Fire

Pune: 5 dead after fire breaks out in cloth showroom

Five persons died in a fire that broke out inside a cloth showroom in Pune's Uruli Devachi village on Thursday. 

Pune: 5 dead after fire breaks out in cloth showroom

Pune: Five persons died in a fire that broke out inside a cloth showroom in Pune's Uruli Devachi village on Thursday. 

The blaze erupted in Rajyog Saree Depot in the early hours of May 9. The flames soon spread to nearby areas. Five fire tenders and 10 tankers were rushed to the spot. After nearly two hours of fire fighting operations, the fire was brought under control. 

All the deceased worked in Rajyog Saree Depot and were sleeping inside the showroom when the blaze erupted. They died of asphyxiation and burn injuries, said authorities.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem. Others injured in the incident have rushed to the hospital. 

Initial reports suggest an electric short-circuit led to the fire. 

Tags:
Pune FireFire
Next
Story

Fire breaks out at MSRTC's Shivneri luxury bus garage in Pune, rescue ops on

Must Watch

PT3M51S

Doctors campaign for Dr. Harsh Vardhan in Delhi