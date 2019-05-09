Pune: 5 dead after fire breaks out in cloth showroom

Pune: Five persons died in a fire that broke out inside a cloth showroom in Pune's Uruli Devachi village on Thursday.

The blaze erupted in Rajyog Saree Depot in the early hours of May 9. The flames soon spread to nearby areas. Five fire tenders and 10 tankers were rushed to the spot. After nearly two hours of fire fighting operations, the fire was brought under control.

All the deceased worked in Rajyog Saree Depot and were sleeping inside the showroom when the blaze erupted. They died of asphyxiation and burn injuries, said authorities.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem. Others injured in the incident have rushed to the hospital.

Initial reports suggest an electric short-circuit led to the fire.