Startup Success Story: Meet Manoj Nair, HTL Top Honcho; Know How He Built This Company in India

The furniture manufacturing industry is always adapting to new trends, which can be hard to predict even with advanced tools. As consumer tastes change, technology advances, and the market evolves, it's clear that new trends are on the horizon. The growing demand for furniture reflects these big shifts in what consumers want and like.

Mr. Manoj Kumar Nair, the Country Head - Brands for HTL Group of Companies, Singapore, takes on this challenge with finesse and strategic acumen.

HTL Group is a global sofa specialist, and under his leadership, the three luxe brands he heads—DOMICIL Germany, CORIUM Italia, and FABBRICA Germany—are constantly setting new standards in the industry.

With two decades of experience in retail management and business development, Nair brings a wealth of knowledge to the table. His journey includes pivotal roles at renowned brands such as GUESS, Stanley, Aldo, Rado, and Brooks Brothers, showcasing his versatility and expertise in various aspects of the retail landscape. At the helm of HTL Group's Brands division, Nair is responsible for the overall business growth and expansion of Domicil, Corium, and Fabbrica in both the domestic and Middle East markets.

Each luxe brand represents a unique ethos and caters to a specific market segment.

DOMICIL Germany is positioned as a purveyor of the "new luxe" segment, targeting 40% of the market, primarily in the premium segment. The brand aspires to inspire a good life, evoking the spirit of home—a place that brings joy, laughter, and enduring moments. With graceful German excellence, DOMICIL offers personalized luxe and customized textures in upholstered furniture, known for minimal maintenance and dependable durability. By 1989, the brand had achieved its goals to identify with inspiring lifestyle concepts and dream homes through total furnishing solutions. By 2005, Domicil was ranked 19th out of Germany’s top 30 luxe brands. With a 10-year worldwide limited warranty program, DOMICIL stands as a testament to exceptional value and craftsmanship.

CORIUM Italia draws inspiration from the heart of Florence, Italy, a city renowned for its passion for design, beauty, and fashion. Crafted with precision and attention to detail, Corium Italia underlines its commitment to quality, craftsmanship, and customer satisfaction. The brand offers over 200 color options and modular sofas, transforming living spaces into stylish, comfortable havens.

FABBRICA Germany emphasizes luxe and sustainability, with a commitment to constant innovation. Fabbrica's designs meet modern lifestyle needs while preserving minimalism, understatement, and elegance. The brand uses dyeing techniques that consume less water and breathable, skin-friendly fabrics. Durable wooden frames and handcrafted designs characterize the brand, reflecting its German heritage.

In navigating the challenges of managing three diverse brands, Nair emphasizes understanding the shifting seasons and colors of the world. His leadership philosophy centers on embracing craftsmanship and attention to detail, ensuring each piece of furniture contributes to the overall quality-of-life experience.

"We aim to inspire and innovate, creating furniture that goes beyond functionality to become an integral part of our customers' lives," Nair says. "Collaboration and strong connections are essential for sustained success and growth."