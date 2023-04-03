Symbhav 2023: Students of Symbiosis Law School Celebrate Annual Cultural Fest In Pune

Pune: Symbiosis Law School Pune, a constituent of Symbiosis International (Deemed University) and organized its annual cultural, legal and sports fest, Symbhav, from March 23rd to 26th, 2023. The event has generated widespread interest among the students from across the country, who can expect an unparalleled experience, providing them with an opportunity to display their skills and network with peers who share similar interests. The theme of this year's event was, "Mystical Renaissance," embodies the enchanting facets of the arts, culture, and intellect, and is sure to create a lasting impression on attendees.

The event had featured a range of activities, including cultural performances, legal competitions, art and craft exhibitions, and a charity drive. Participants were able to showcase their creativity and talent through various events, including music and dance performances, stand-up comedy, and poetry recitals. The legal events, which were a major highlight of the fest, had included mediation competitions, legal quizzes, and the flagship event ‘Conclave,’ providing participants with the opportunity to test their legal knowledge and skills against their peers.

Furthermore, the event included an array of engaging workshops and speeches delivered by leading professionals and industry experts. The topics covered will be diverse, ranging from the intersection of artistic expression with freedom of speech to issues related to social justice, thereby endowing students with valuable perspectives and pragmatic guidance. Alongside the cultural and legal events, Symbhav conducted a charitable initiative to advance the educational opportunities of underprivileged children. Attendees were invited to contribute by donating books, stationery, and other instructional materials, with all collections committed to supporting this noble objective.

Commenting on the upcoming event, the organizers expressed, “Symbhav is more than just a fest. It is a celebration of creativity, innovation, and community. This year's theme, ‘Mystical Renaissance,’ was an invitation for participants to explore new horizons, push their limits, and indulge themselves in arts, culture and intelligence. We were excited to host this event and look forward to welcoming participants from all over the country.”

Symbiosis Law School had established a reputation for its commitment to academic distinction, social responsibility, and innovation. Symbhav assures to be a dynamic and stimulating event for all attendees, providing them with an environment that fosters learning and personal growth. Participants can look forward to a welcoming and inclusive atmosphere that encourages them to push their limits and strive for excellence.