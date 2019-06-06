Amarinder Singh clips Navjot Singh Sidhu's wings, gives him power and energy portfolios

CHANDIGARH: Punjab minister and Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, who's been at loggerheads with Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, was stripped of the Local Government and Tourism and Cultural Affairs portfolios in a cabinet reshuffle on Thursday. He has now been given charge of Power, and New and Renewable Energy departments.

The portfolio rejig came hours after a state Cabinet meeting, which was skipped by Sidhu.

Taking to Twitter, Captain Singh shared a revised list of portfolios. “Sharing the revised list of portfolios of my Cabinet colleagues after a minor reshuffle. Wish them all the best of luck as they take up their new assignments. I am confident that each decision they take will be in service to the people of Punjab,” he tweeted.

Sharing the revised list of portfolios of my Cabinet colleagues after a minor reshuffle. Wish them all the best of luck as they take up their new assignments. I am confident that each decision they take will be in service to the people of Punjab. pic.twitter.com/D21PfTbtsA — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) June 6, 2019

Brahm Mohindra has been given the Local Government portfolio while Tourism and Cultural Affairs Department has been allocated to Charanjit Singh Channi. Some other portfolios were also reallocated.

Ahead of the Punjab cabinet reshuffle, Sidhu released data claiming his department has performed well and that Punjab's urban seats had a pivotal role in Congress' win in Lok Sabha elections in the state.

“Chief Minister gave me responsibility of two districts in Punjab. We won big in these two districts. It is a collective responsibility. My department has been singled out publicly. One must have the ability to see things in the right perspective. I cannot be taken for granted. I have been a performer throughout. I am answerable to the people of Punjab,” he said at the conference.

Congress won eight of the 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab, one of the handful states where the party managed to register a decent win. The SAD-BJP combine won four while the AAP managed to win only one seat.