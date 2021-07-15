हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Punjab assembly elections 2022

Amarinder Singh to remain Cong's CM candidate in Punjab, Navjot Singh Sidhu to become party chief: Sources

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh will lead the party for 2022 Punjab Assembly election while Navjot Singh Sidhu is likely to be named as the party chief.

Amarinder Singh to remain Cong&#039;s CM candidate in Punjab, Navjot Singh Sidhu to become party chief: Sources

New Delhi: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh will lead the party for 2022 Assembly election in the state while Navjot Singh Sidhu is likely to be named as the party chief, as per sources in the party. The Congress party has been trying desperately to the resolve the infighting that has endangered the party's campaign for the state Assembly election due next year.

This news comes nearly a week after the Chief Minister met party interim chief Sonia Gandhi in Delhi. After the meet, Singh had said said he would accept "whatever decision is taken by the Congress high command". 

Whilst that meeting took place days after Sidhu met Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. 

Sidhu had resigned from the Punjab Cabinet after he was divested of the local bodies portfolio in 2019 and has been at constant loggerheads with Amarinder Singh.

He has attacked the chief minister over the alleged delay in justice in the 2015 incidents of sacrilege and subsequent police firing. The chief minister had slammed Sidhu for continuously attacking him over the sacrilege issue and termed the former's outbursts "total indiscipline".

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Punjab assembly elections 2022Amarinder SinghCongressPunjabNavjot Singh Sidhu
Next
Story

Japan, India share fundamental values, strategic interest: PM Yoshihide Suga

Must Watch

PT14M36S

Uttar Pradesh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kashi