हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Punjab

Amritsar turned coldest city on Saturday night at 7.8 degrees

According to Skymet, a private weather forecasting agency, the reason can be attributed to the good amounts of rain and snowfall over the hills.

Amritsar turned coldest city on Saturday night at 7.8 degrees
File Photo

New Delhi:: As the winter is setting in the northern parts of the country, Punjab`s Amritsar became the coldest city on Saturday night with the temperature settling at 7.8 degrees Celsius.

According to Skymet, a private weather forecasting agency, the reason can be attributed to the good amounts of rain and snowfall over the hills.

"The icy cold winds from the snow-clad mountains of the Himalayas are reaching up to Northwest India, thus resulting in a significant drop in the minimums," the weather forecast agency has said.

Amongst others, where the temperature was low yesterday was Rajasthan's Churu (7.8 degrees Celsius), Haryana's Hisar (8.8 degrees Celsius), Narnaul (9.0 degrees Celsius) and Rohtak (9.6 degrees Celsius).

Meanwhile, New Delhi also witnessed cold as the temperature had fallen to 9.4 degrees Celsius.

Tags:
PunjabAmritsarAmritsar temperatureWinterRajasthanChuruHisar
Next
Story

Stripped, slapped with hands tied for wearing short pants in school, class 11 student ends life in Punjab's Ludhiana

Must Watch

PT15M9S

Morning Breaking: Watch top news stories of the day, 1st December 2019