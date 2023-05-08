Another Explosion Near Amritsar's Golden Temple; Bomb Squad, FSL Team At Spot

NEW DELHI: Another explosion occurred near the Golden Temple in Punjab's Amritsar district on Monday, just hours after a person was injured in a blast at the same location on Sunday night. According to news agency ANI, the second blast occurred around 6:30 AM near Saragarhi Sarai on the way to the Golden Temple.

Although there were no reported injuries or damages, the police and forensic teams reached the location to collect samples for examination.

"We are verifying. The situation is normal here. Anti-sabotage, Bomb Squad, and FSL teams are here. One person has received a minor injury in the leg," Mehtab Singh, ADCP, Amritsar told reporters on reports of a blast near Golden Temple in Amritsar.

Punjab | We are verifying. The situation is normal here. Anti-sabotage, Bomb Squad, and FSL teams are here. One person has received a minor injury in the leg: Mehtab Singh, ADCP, Amritsar on reports of a blast near Golden Temple in Amritsar pic.twitter.com/KOljUw0r6T — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2023

The consecutive blasts in the same location have raised concerns about the security in the area. Heritage Street is a popular tourist destination, and the Golden Temple is a religious site of great significance for the Sikh community. The police presence has been increased in the area, and the investigation is ongoing.

Appealing to maintain peace, police officials said the situation was under control and there was no need to panic. A police official told the media the blast apparently occurred in a chimney of a restaurant.