topStoriesenglish2604467
NewsPunjab
AMRITSAR BLAST

Another Explosion Near Amritsar's Golden Temple; Bomb Squad, FSL Team At Spot

There are no reported injuries or damages so far and the police and forensic teams have reached the explosion site to collect samples for examination.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 08, 2023, 10:16 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Another Explosion Near Amritsar's Golden Temple; Bomb Squad, FSL Team At Spot

NEW DELHI: Another explosion occurred near the Golden Temple in Punjab's Amritsar district on Monday, just hours after a person was injured in a blast at the same location on Sunday night. According to news agency ANI, the second blast occurred around 6:30 AM near Saragarhi Sarai on the way to the Golden Temple.

 Although there were no reported injuries or damages, the police and forensic teams reached the location to collect samples for examination.

"We are verifying. The situation is normal here. Anti-sabotage, Bomb Squad, and FSL teams are here. One person has received a minor injury in the leg," Mehtab Singh, ADCP, Amritsar told reporters on reports of a blast near Golden Temple in Amritsar.

 

 

The consecutive blasts in the same location have raised concerns about the security in the area. Heritage Street is a popular tourist destination, and the Golden Temple is a religious site of great significance for the Sikh community. The police presence has been increased in the area, and the investigation is ongoing.

Appealing to maintain peace, police officials said the situation was under control and there was no need to panic. A police official told the media the blast apparently occurred in a chimney of a restaurant.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When the famous German philosopher Karl Marx was born in 1818
DNA Video
DNA : What is the reason behind violence in Manipur?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch today's analysis in DNA on drone attack on Putin
DNA Video
DNA: Which lie did Bilawal tell on reaching India?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Verified' disclosure of Atiq's 'crime kundli'
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: When US killed terrorist Osama bin Laden in 2011
DNA Video
DNA: How beneficial is the issue of UCC-NRC in the elections?
DNA Video
DNA: Now divorce is possible without waiting for 6 months
DNA Video
DNA: In Karnataka, Nandini does not make milk...tea, 'Sarkar' also makes it!
DNA Video
DNA: DNA test of 'Pahlwani' at Jantar Mantar