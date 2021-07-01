COVID-19: Bars and pubs to reopen in Punjab with 50 per cent capacity from today

CHANDIGARH: Bars and pubs will reopen across Punjab from Thursday (July 1, 2021) as part of the new relaxations announced by the state government in view of improving the COVID-19 situation.

Through an official notification issued earlier, the Punjab government had extended the COVID-19 lockdown in the state till July 10. However, it also announced some relaxation in the state from Thursday.

As per the latest unlock guidelines, the bars and pubs will remain open at 50 per cent capacity beginning from today. The state government also warned about the rising cases of Delta variant and urged people to follow COVID appropriate behaviour.

“With the cases of Delta Plus variant coming to light, Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday ordered extension of Covid restrictions till July 10, with certain more relaxations, including opening of bars, pubs and ‘ahatas’ at 50% capacity, beginning July 1,” the Punjab CMO had said in a statement.

With 262 fresh cases, Punjab's Covid-19 tally climbed to 5,95,609 on Wednesday, while 15 more fatalities pushed the death toll due to the viral disease to 16,052 in the state, according to a medical bulletin.

The number of active cases has dropped to 3,134, the bulletin said.

Here are the fresh guidelines from the Punjab government:

-Pubs and bars will open at 50 per cent capacity from Thursday.

-The weekend curfew will continue on Sunday in Punjab.

-The night curfew will also continue to be in place from 8 PM to 5 AM.

-All educational institutions will also remain shut.

-Not more than 50 people will be allowed to gather for weddings.

