Punjab constitutes high-level committee to probe lapses during PM Narendra Modi's visit

Chandigarh: The Punjab government on Thursday set up a high-level committee to probe lapses during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the state, an official spokesperson said.

The committee would comprise Justice (Retd.) Mehtab Singh Gill, Principal Secretary (Home Affairs) & Justice Anurag Verma & would submit its report within 3 days, the Punjab government said.

In a "major security lapse", the Prime Minister's convoy was stranded on a flyover due to a blockade by protesters in Ferozepur on Wednesday after which he returned from poll-bound Punjab without attending any event, including a rally.

The Union Home Ministry directed the state government to file an immediate report, saying it did not ensure the required deployment, while Home Minister Amit Shah said that such dereliction of the security procedure during the prime minister's visit is totally unacceptable and accountability will be fixed.

"Also in view of the contingency plan, the Punjab Government has to deploy additional security to secure any movement by road, which were clearly not deployed. After this security lapse, it was decided to head back to Bathinda Airport," it added. It said only Punjab police knew the precise route of the PM and "never has such police behaviour been witnessed."

The incident triggered a major political row as the BJP alleged the ruling Congress in Punjab "tried to physically harm" the prime minister, while other parties too attacked the state government over the law-and-order issue.

On the defensive, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi at a press conference denied there was any security lapse or political motive behind it and said his government was ready for an inquiry.

Amid the ongoing blame game over the serious breach in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) delegation led by its Punjab unit president Ashwani Sharma will meet state's Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Thursday. The BJP delegation will meet the Governor at the Raj Bhawan at 11 am, as per reports.

As per the information, the BJP leadership will seek legal action against the state government in this regard and the saffron party has termed a breach in the security of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a ''complete collapse of law and order'' in Punjab.

