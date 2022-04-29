BSF spots ‘Made in China’ drone along India-Pak border, shoots it down

Amritsar: The Border Security Force (BSF) on Friday spotted a ‘Made in China’ drone along the India-Pakistan border near Dhanoe Kalan village of Amritsar Sector and shot it down. A senior BSF officer said that personnel on night patrolling near the international border heard a humming sound during the early hours on Friday, according to ANI.

"Personnel illuminated the area by firing para bombs to aim at the object and fired several shots towards it," he said. During the morning hours, an extensive search operation was launched and a quadcopter was recovered in the fields near IB.

"The quadcopter was coming from the Pakistani side was shot down by its troops in Ram Tirath area of Amritsar sector," he said.

The BSF also issued a statement in which it said, "An intensive search of the depth area was carried out and at about 6:15 am, the troops recovered a black coloured Quadcopter, "Made in China", Model-DJI Matrice - 300" near Dhanoe Kalan."