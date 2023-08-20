Congress Suspends MLA Sandeep Jakhar, Son Of BJP Punjab President Sunil Jakhar, From Party

CHANDIGARH: The Disciplinary Action Panel of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) has suspended party MLA Sandeep Jakhar for “anti-party activities”. The first-time MLA from Abohar, 46-year-old Sandeep Jakhar, is the nephew of current Punjab BJP president and former state Congress chief Sunil Jakhar. The suspension order, dated August 16, signed by Disciplinary Action Committee member secretary Tariq Anwar and addressed to Sandeep Jakhar read that Punjab PCC President has complained that Jakhar was indulging in anti-party activities.

The party further said that Sandeep is 'openly' defending his uncle and BJP's Punjab President Sunil Jakhar. Detailing the “anti-party activities”, it read, “You have not been participating in any of the party programmes including the Bharat Jodo Yatra; the house in which you stay is a common accommodation on which a BJP flag flies atop; you have been speaking against the party and the PCC President; you are openly defending your uncle Sunil Jakhar.”

“After careful consideration, the DAC has decided to place you under suspension from the party with immediate effect,” it added.

