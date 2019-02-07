हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Punjab Police

Encounter underway between Punjab Police and Lawrence Bishnoi's gang in Zirakpur

An encounter is underway between Punjab police and noted gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's gang in Punjab's Mohali district on Thursday night.

Representational image
Representational image

CHANDIGARH: An encounter is underway between Punjab police and noted gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's gang in Punjab's Mohali district on Thursday night.

Heavy police personnel have been deployed in Zirakpur's Peer Muchalla area, informed ANI news agency.

Bishnoi shot into limelight after issuing death threat to Bollywood actor Salman Khan in Jodhpur during his court hearing at Jodhpur Court in the blackbuck poaching case.

Bishnoi, the leader of the gang is currently lodged in Jodhpur Central Jail in Rajasthan. The gang operates in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Rajasthan and is chiefly involved robberies, extortions and contract killings. 

