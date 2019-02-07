Encounter underway between Punjab Police and Lawrence Bishnoi's gang in Zirakpur

CHANDIGARH: An encounter is underway between Punjab police and noted gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's gang in Punjab's Mohali district on Thursday night.

Heavy police personnel have been deployed in Zirakpur's Peer Muchalla area, informed ANI news agency.

Bishnoi shot into limelight after issuing death threat to Bollywood actor Salman Khan in Jodhpur during his court hearing at Jodhpur Court in the blackbuck poaching case.

Bishnoi, the leader of the gang is currently lodged in Jodhpur Central Jail in Rajasthan. The gang operates in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Rajasthan and is chiefly involved robberies, extortions and contract killings.