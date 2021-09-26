हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Punjab

Exclusive: List of new Punjab cabinet ministers to take oath today released

The new Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's cabinet will take oath today, as many as 15 ministers will be inducted at the Raj Bhawan apart from the CM and his teo deputies.

Exclusive: List of new Punjab cabinet ministers to take oath today released
File photo

Chandigarh: As the oath taking ceremony of the new Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi-led Punjab cabinet is set to take place on Sunday (September 26, 2021), as many as 15 ministers will be inducted at the Raj Bhawan. A total of 18 MLAs can be included in the cabinet which would include Chief Minister Channi and his deputies Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and OP Soni. 

The list available exclusively with Zee News names 15 ministers; Pargat Singh, Raj Kumar Verka, Gurkirat Singh Kotli, Sangat Singh Gilzian, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, and Rana Gurjit Singh, Vijay Inder Singla, Manpreet Singh Badal, Brahm Mohindra, Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria, Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa, Aruna Chaudhary, Razia Sultana and Bharat Bhushan Ashu and Randeep Singh Nabha.

On Saturday, the Punjab CM had met Governor Banwarilal Purohit with the finalised list of ministers for the new cabinet.

The names which had been selected after a careful deliberation with the Congress high command in Delhi.

