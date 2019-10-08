2018 Amritsar train mishap victims' kin hold protest, say 'no justice even after a year'

Amritsar: Dussehra is a festival of joy but the day also brings back with it some dark memories, reminding us of the mournful incident which occurred in Amritsar last year on the occasion.

In 2018, on the occasion of Dussehra, the tragic train accident that claimed almost 60 lives, has still kept the victims' families shaken by the loss.

On Tuesday, on the occasion of Vijayadashami, families of the victims took out a protest march in Amritsar demanding justice for their loved ones. The protestors said, "It has almost been a year yet justice has not been meted out to us. So we are going to sit in protest on railway tracks. We had to visit a number of government offices several times throughout the year yet we did not see any significant result."

However, Amritsar DCP Jagmohan Singh assured that the administration have ensured the security at all the venues this year. He added that they have made sure that no Dussehra event venue has been set up near any railway station or track. "We have informed the Railways authority, our forces have been stationed there. If they go to railway track, the Government Railway Police duty officer will not allow them there," he was quoted by ANI.

He added, "The Police Commissioner has visited the venues to take stock of security on Dussehra. Security forces have been deployed as per the crowd in these venues."

A total of 60 people died and more than 70 were injured after being mowed down by a fast-moving train in Punjab's Amritsar. The incident occurred on October 19 when people gathered near the railway track to watch the burning of Ravana effigy on the occasion of Dussehra. Navjot Singh Sidhu's wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu was the chief guest for the event.

The families of the victims claim that they were promised support from the government, which they say has still not been granted to them and therefore, they decided to sit on protest.