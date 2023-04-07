Fugitive Amritpal Singh Likely To Surrender Today; High Alert In Punjab

NEW DELHI: Fugitive pro-Khalistani preacher Amritpal Singh may surrender ahead of the Akal Takht conference called by him following which a high alert has been sounded across Punjab. Sources say that Amritpal Singh could surrender at any of the historic gurudwaras across the state. According to sources, Amritpal Singh has asked the chiefs of the top Sikh body, Akal Takht, to convene the "sarbat khalsa" gathering in Punjab's Bathinda on Baisakhi on April 14.

However, sources said that Amritpal Singh may surrender before that. The pro-Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh has been releasing videos from unidentified locations claiming that he is not "a fugitive" and will soon "appear in front of the world."Meanwhile, the leaves of Punjab Police officials have been cancelled till April 14 and the state has been put on high alert.

Doing Every Bit To Arrest Amritpal Singh, Says Punjab Police

Amid speculation of Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh’s surrender, Amritsar Deputy Commissioner of Police Law and Order Parminder Singh Bhandal has said that if fugitive Khalistan sympathiser wants to surrender, then they will do their bit according to the law.

"We are continuously working for the security of Amritsar. Even today we have sealed the entire city. Right now we are more focused on traffic as Baisakhi is around the corner. If Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh wants to surrender and appear, we will do our bit according to the law," he said.

Search For Amritpal Singh Expanded

Punjab Police expanded their search for Amritpal Singh on Friday to 'deras' and other possible hideouts of the fugitive preacher in Hoshiarpur district, where some suspects had abandoned their car following a chase three days ago. Police sources said barricades have been placed at key points and a thorough search of all vehicles in Marnaian and nearby villages including Harkhowal, Bibi Di Pandori and Bassi was underway.

They said police officials were also searching deras, residential places, small rooms set up near tubewells and even shelter for animals in several villages. Hoshiarpur Senior Superintendent of Police Sartaj Singh Chahal said they were maintaining strict vigil. There were reports that Joga Singh, said to be an aide of Amritpal Singh, has been held, but many senior police officials denied having any information about it.

Amritpal Singh On The Run For Weeks

The radical preacher has been on the run since a police crackdown on his outfit Waris Punjab De on March 18. He has, however, appeared in two purported videos and an audio clip released on social media in the past three days. In the latest video, the Khalistan sympathiser asserted he was not a fugitive and would soon appear before the world. In the audio clip, he debunked speculation he was negotiating his surrender and nudged the Akal Takht for the second time to summon a "sarbat khalsa" congregation to discuss issues related to the Sikh community.

The hunt to nab Amritpal Singh was launched in the Hoshiarpur district Tuesday night following inputs the radical preacher and his aides could be there. It began after police chased an Innova SUV from Phagwara, which some sources said may have carried Amritpal Singh and his aides. The occupants abandoned the vehicle near Gurdwara Bhai Chanchal Singh in Marnaian and disappeared.

Officials said there were also inputs the suspects could have used a Swift car after abandoning the SUV. Police had recovered another vehicle from Phagwara which they suspected could have been used by the fugitive and his aide Papalpreet Singh. Police had conducted a door-to-door search but no success has been achieved yet.

Crackdown On Waris Punjab De Supporters

The crackdown on Waris Punjab De chief was launched about three weeks after his supporters stormed a police station in Ajnala near Amritsar to secure the release of an arrested man. He and his associates have been booked under several criminal cases related to spreading disharmony among classes, attempt to murder, attack on police personnel and creating obstructions in the lawful discharge of duty by public servants.

Police had stepped up security in and around Amritsar and Bathinda amid reports that Amritpal Singh may surrender after entering any of the two Sikh shrines Golden Temple in Amritsar and Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Bathinda.