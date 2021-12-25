हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
ludhiana court blast

Ludhiana court blast: Deceased cop brought explosives to court, says Punjab DGP

Ludhiana court blast: Deceased cop brought explosives to court, says Punjab DGP

Chandigarh: Two days after the Ludhiana court blast, Punjab DGP Siddharth Chattopadhyaya said on Saturday that the deceased police officer, who was suspended from the service, had carried the explosive material to the court.

Addressing a press conference, DGP Chattopadhyaya said, "The deceased person, former policeman Gagandeep Singh was carrying the explosion. He was dismissed from service in 2019 and spent two years in jail following his arrest in a drug-trafficking case."

 

 

One person was killed and five others were injured in the explosion at Punjab`s Ludhiana District Court Complex on Thursday. Ludhiana Commissioner of Police informed that the explosion was heard near the Record Room on the second floor of the Ludhiana Court complex.

"One person died, few persons were injured in the incident. Bomb disposal team and forensics team have been called from Chandigarh for probe," he said. 

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi said no one shall be allowed to disturb the hard-earned peace of Punjab. He also announced free treatment for all five persons injured in a blast that took place in the gents' toilet on the second floor of the District Courts Complex. 

The blast damaged the roof and walls of the toilet. Following the explosion, the bathroom grill fell on the vehicles parked on the ground floor. Besides, the CM also ordered a high-level probe to crack the case.

Tags:
ludhiana court blastLudhianaPunjabPunjab DGPSiddharth Chattopadhyaya
