‘My statement is being misconstrued’: Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi on his 'UP, Bihar de bhaiye' remark

NEW DELHI: Facing heat over his reported 'won't let UP, Bihar ke bhaiya enter Punjab' remark, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Thursday said that his statement was being ‘twisted and misconstrued’.

CM Channi also said that he had great respect for the migrants from UP and Bihar and their contribution to the development of his state. “My statement is being misconstrued. All migrant workers who came to Punjab till today have toiled and taken it on the path to development. We've only love for them, nobody can change it,’’ Punjab CM Channi said, according to ANI.

My statement is being misconstrued. All migrant workers who came to Punjab till date,have toiled & taken it on path to development. We've only love for them, nobody can change it: Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi on his reported remark 'Don't let UP, Bihar ke bhaiya enter Punjab' pic.twitter.com/LYxD1gZx6i — ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2022

Issuing a video statement, CM Channi said, “I only meant people like Durgesh Pathak, Sanjay Singh and Arvind Kejriwal (Aam Aadmi Party leaders) who come from outside and cause disruptions."

"Since yesterday, my statement has been twisted. Those who have shed their blood and sweat for Punjab' progress, we have a bond of love with them and nothing can take them out of our hearts," said the Chief Minister.

I was talking about people who come from outside and create disruptions here. Punjab is as much of the people of UP-Bihar, Rajasthan and elsewhere, who come here & work, as much as it is ours. So, it is not right to present it in any other manner: Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi pic.twitter.com/aO92tBlMvs — ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2022

Channi took to his official Twitter account and said, "Punjab belongs to all religions and castes. My government will provide a safe and stable environment with peace and harmony for all. Punjabis will not let such communal forces succeed. B-team came openly in the field."

While campaigning with Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra yesterday in Punjab, Channi had said, "Priyanka Gandhi is Punjab's daughter-in-law, she is the bahu of Punjabis. Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Delhi de bhaiye cannot come here and rule. We will not allow UP bhaiyas to stray into Punjab."

Priyanka Gandhi, who was standing next to him, reportedly clapped and smiled when he made the controversial statement. Channi has been sharply attacked by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP, AAP and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for his comments.

PM Narendra Modi on Thursday slammed Congress over Channi`s `UP, Bihar ke bhaiya` remark and said that the party always pits people of one region against another. Addressing an election rally in Abohar, PM Modi also said that the BJP government will assure the security and development of Punjab.

"Congress always pits the people of a region against another. Congress CM gave a statement yesterday that received claps from a member of the family in Delhi. Who are they insulting by such statements? There is not one village here where people from UP-Bihar don`t toil," he said.

"Where was Guru Govind Singh born? In Patna Sahib, in Bihar. Will you remove Guru Govind Singh from Punjab? People of such divisive mentality should not be allowed to rule Punjab even for one moment," said PM Modi.

"Only yesterday we observed Sant Ravidas Jayanti. Where was he born? In Uttar Pradesh, in Varanasi. Will you remove Sant Ravidas from Punjab?" he added.

Live TV