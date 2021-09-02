हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
KLF

NIA court frames charges against 8 KLF terrorists in Balwinder Singh Sandhu killing case

NIA court framed charges against eight Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF) terrorists in the killing of comrade Balwinder Singh Sandhu.

File photo

New Delhi: A special court of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in Mohali framed charges against eight terrorists of Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF) in  in the killing of comrade Balwinder Singh Sandhu, Shaurya Chakra awardee. The case relates to Sandhu's killing at his residence-cum-school on October 16, 2020 in Punjab's Bhikhiwind in Tarn Taran district by two unidentified persons.

"(The) Investigation has revealed that the charge-sheeted accused were part of the conspiracy hatched by Pakistan based leadership of proscribed terrorist organization Khalistan Liberation Force for assassinating comrade Balwinder Singh who was awarded Shaurya Chakra for his brave fight against terrorists at the peak of militancy in Punjab," a statement by the NIA read.

The court framed charges on Tuesday against Sukhraj Singh, Ravinder Singh, Akashdeep Arora, Jagroop Singh, Sukhdeep Singh, Gurjit Singh, Inderjit Singh and Sukhmeet Pal Singh for various offences under different sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC), including Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Arms Act, 1959.

The case was originally registered on October 16 by Punjab Police. NIA had re-registered the case on January 26, 2021 and taken up the probe.

"KLF chief Lakhvir Singh Rode and his Canada based deputy Sunny Toronto had tasked Sukhmeet Pal Singh, a gangster turned terrorist to arrange shooters and execute the plan", NIA said.

The cetral probe agency stated that Sukh Bhikariwal had instructed Sukhdeep Singh and Gurjit Singh to undertake the killing of Balwinder Singh. Inderjit Singh was involved in the reconnaissance of the target.

"After investigation, NIA had filed a charge sheet, against these eight accused persons for their roles in the conspiracy, on April 27 this year.

Further investigation against absconding persons is underway.

