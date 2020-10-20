NIA to file chargesheet against ten accused in Hizbul Mujahideen Narco terror case

NEW DELHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is expected to file a charge sheet against ten accused in the Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) Narco terror module case. The charge sheet will be filed at the NIA Special Court in Mohali.

The NIA had recently arrested Hilal Ahmed, a resident of the Pulwama district in South Kashmir, along with Rs 29 Lakh on April 25, 2020 in Amritsar following which the Narco terror module was busted.

The NIA investigation into the case has established that the members of this terror module were involved in smuggling, selling and channelising the proceeds to Pakistan through Hawala transaction and to the Hizbul terrorists in Kashmir through OGWs/ other associates.

The investigation established that there was a conspiracy hatched by Hizbul commanders based in Pakistan and terrorists operating in Kashmir to raise money for the Hizbul.

Of the ten accused in the case, against whom the charge sheet will be filed, 7 have been arrested and two are absconding.

One accused Riyaz Naikoo, Hizbul Mujahideen commander, was killed in an encounter with the security forces.

