No night curfew, but fine for not wearing face mask increased from Rs 500 to Rs 1,000 in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: The Chandigarh Administration on Thursday increased the penalty for not wearing a face mask from Rs 500 to Rs 1,000. However, it said that there will be no night curfew in the city to curb the coronavirus crisis.

During a review meeting, UT Administrator VP Singh Badnore directed Deputy Commissioner Mandip Singh Brar to go for stricter punishment for violations of Covid-19 guidelines.

The UT Administration has also decided to open classroom teaching for the students in Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, from December 1, 2020.

The Chandigarh Administration has also permitted the coaching institutions to open from December 1, subject to strict observance of Covid-19 protocols, both in classes and hostels.

It is to be noted that Punjab had on Wednesday announced that a night curfew will be imposed in the state from December 1 to fight the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The Chief Minister Amarinder Singh’s office issued a statement that said that the night curfew will remain in force from 10 PM to 5 AM, amid apprehension of the second wave of coronavirus in the state.

“Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has ordered night curfew in all towns and cities from 10 pm to 5 am and doubled fine for flouting COVID-19 appropriate behaviour to Rs 1000, with effect from December 1,’’ the order said.

Announcing a series of fresh restrictions, the CM also ordered the doubling of fine for not wearing masks or following social distancing norms from December 1.

The fine for not wearing masks and not following social distancing norms has been hiked from Rs 500 to Rs 1,000.

To control the rise of cases the state governments have imposed severe restrictions among which was the rise in fine imposed for people not wearing masks at public places.

Live TV