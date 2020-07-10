Punjab cancels pending Class 12 board exams, to declare results on basis of best-performing subjects formula

Chandigarh: The Punjab Government on Friday announced the cancellation of the pending examinations of various classes of the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) that were earlier scheduled after July 15.

School Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla said the examinations of Class XII, open school and several other categories, including reappear and golden chance students, have been cancelled in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said it would not be possible for the Education Department to conduct the examinations.

"If any student has appeared in the exams in only three subjects, the average of the marks obtained in best two performing subjects will be awarded in the subjects whose examinations have not been conducted," Singla said while elaborating the best performing subject formula.

He said the marks of practical subjects and on the job training for vocational subjects would also be awarded on this basis.

Meanwhile, Punjab Higher Education Minister, Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa has also written to Union Minister of Human Resources Development, Ramesh Pokhriyal requesting him to re-examine revised guidelines issued by the Ministry of Human Resource Development and UGC.