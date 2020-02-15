हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh

Punjab CM asks Jaishankar to rescue women stranded in Muscat

Pic Courtesy: ANI

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday appealed to Union External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar to arrange to bring back 104 Indian women stranded in Muscat. Fourteen of them are from Punjab.

In a tweet, the Chief Minister said that he had ordered the ADGP, NRI affairs, to nab the agents who cheated them.

He also lauded the efforts of Dubai-based hotelier S.P.S. Oberoi, who has consistently helped Indians in distress abroad.

 

