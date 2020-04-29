Punjab extends curfew for two more weeks, coronavirus lockdown to be relaxed for four hours daily

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab government led by Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday extended the curfew imposed in the state to curb coronavirus for two more weeks. This was announced by the Chief Minister himself.

“Curfew restrictions will continue for two more weeks in Punjab,’’ CM Amarinder Singh said. However, he added that there will be four-hour relaxation in curfew in Punjab from 7 AM daily: CM Amarinder Singh.

“Coronavirus lockdown will be lifted from 7 am to 11 am every day. During this time, people can come out of their houses and shops will be opened. Also, we have decided to extend the curfew in the state by two more weeks,’’ the Chief Minister said.

During the relaxation period, shops and stores offering essential services and goods will also be allowed to function -- in accordance with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) guidelines. Locals would be allowed to move out of their houses during the four hours when the curfew is not in place, Singh said.

"Lockdown will be lifted from 7 am to 11 am every day; during this time people can come out of their houses and shops will be opening. Also, we have decided to extend the curfew in the state by two more weeks," the Punjab CM said in a video statement issued by him today.

Punjab was the first Indian state to officially announce an extension in the lockdown period beyond May 3 - the date when the Centre-imposed nationwide shutdown is scheduled to end. Singh has constantly been in favour of maintaining restrictions to curb the transmission rate of COVID-19.

During Prime Minister Narendra Modi's videoconference with nine Chief Ministers on Monday, four including Singh asked him to continue the lockdown. Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik urged him to maintain the restrictions for the next one month.

A statement issued by the PMO, following the video-meet, said PM Modi is in favour of extending the lockdown. The next phase of restrictions would, however, see exemptions in areas designated as "green zones". The partial relaxation is intended to allow essential economic activities to resume.