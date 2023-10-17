CHANDIGARH: The Aam Aadmi Party-led government in Punjab, helmed by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, is set to unveil a big action plan aimed at eradicating the drug menace in the state. With a resolute commitment to creating a 'drug-free Punjab' by August 15, 2024, the state administration has entrusted the Amritsar police with a critical initiative called ‘The Hope Initiative’.

The urgency of the situation can be understood by the fact that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has set a deadline of August 15, 2024, to transform Punjab into a drug-free state. As a pivotal element of this drive, the Amritsar police will launch a unique approach, using gully cricket competitions to inspire and dissuade the youth from falling prey to drug addiction. These matches are scheduled to take place from October 15 to November 9.

Expressing his determination to achieve a drug-free Punjab, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann emphasized the significance of this initiative. Amritsar Police Commissioner Naunihal Singh lauded this effort, asserting that it's a vital step towards realizing this critical goal.

What Is The Hope Initiative?

In a comprehensive bid to combat the drug menace, crack down on drug peddlers, and mitigate political interference in anti-drug efforts, the Amritsar police have unveiled ‘The Hope Initiative’, a holistic and multi-pronged approach. This endeavour aims to involve civil society members and administrative bodies to tackle drug abuse effectively.

'The Hope Initiative' centres around three fundamental heritage values: 'piety' symbolized by the Golden Temple, 'sacrifice' represented by Jallianwala Bagh, and 'education' epitomized by Khalsa College. These values are encapsulated in the three Ps - 'Pray, Pledge, Play,' forming the core of the battle against drugs.

Under this initiative, the police will take the youth to the Golden Temple for prayers, seeking the eradication of drugs from Punjab. Additionally, visits to Jallianwala Bagh will inspire them through the legacy of Shaheed Udham Singh. The 'pledge' component draws inspiration from the sacrifices of national heroes like Shaheed Bhagat Singh, encouraging the youth to battle the drug menace. The 'play' aspect involves organizing cricket matches in streets and stadiums across the district.

"The Amritsar Police Commissionerate has conducted over 700 meetings with the community and the youth to galvanize support for this initiative," mentioned the Amritsar Police chief.

Creating Awareness Through Gully Cricket

Gully cricket, a sport deeply ingrained in Indian culture, becomes a key tool in this battle. Approximately 1,000 teams are expected to participate in gully cricket matches, held throughout the city, with enticing cash prizes of up to Rs 15 lakh for the victors. The tournament is open to players above 14 years of age and will follow a knock-out format, informed the police commissioner.

In his Independence Day speech, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann pledged to rid the state of drugs within a year. Many villages in Malwa have taken proactive steps by forming committees to combat drug smugglers. A report from the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Social Justice and Empowerment disclosed a staggering count of over 66 lakh drug users in Punjab.

This phase of the initiative is set to conclude before Diwali, with a series of community-driven events and activities spearheaded by NGOs and the citizens of Amritsar. All major events during this period will be accessible online to ensure wide-reaching participation. For further information on the Hope Initiative, visit www.hopeamritsar.com or contact 771010 4368.